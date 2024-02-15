From segregation era to police chief: Douglasville leader hosting unity event

We are delving into the history of one of the first African American students to integrate into Douglas County Schools, who now serves as the chief of police of Douglasville. Gary Spark recalls stepping into Winston Elementary School for the first time at the conclusion of segregation in the 1960s.

Chief Sparks candidly reveals that his early experiences included enduring racist taunts from white students. However, he notes that over time, such incidents gradually subsided, with some students and teachers making efforts to create a welcoming environment.

Fast forward more than sixty years, and the demographic landscape of Douglas County has undergone a significant transformation. In light of this change, Chief Sparks is set to host his fourth annual "Day of Unity" event at 10 a.m. Saturday at at the Douglasville Police Headquarters. He says the event is designed to provide an opportunity for local leaders and community members to come together, fostering connection and unity.