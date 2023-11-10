From boots to general: Corey, the future service dog, climbs ranks for veterans' well-being

As we celebrate Veterans Day, FOX 5 would like to introduce one of two pups in metro Atlanta being trained to become a service dog for veterans.

It's all through the organization Warrior Canine Connection.

"She is learning basic cues and commands. House breaking was one of the initial things, just basic house manners," Sue Norwood, Corey's puppy parent, said.

Corey is a service dog in training as part of the Warrior Canine Connection program. (FOX 5)

These are just some of the first steps, as four-month-old Corey in Peachtree City begins her journey to become a service dog for veterans.

"They have different ranks. She's at the ‘boots rank,’ which is the lowest. Next will be private, and then sergeant, and they work up to general," Norwood explained.

Each of the dogs at Warrior Canine Connection are named after service members. Corey's namesake is U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Corina DuBois who was one of the first women to be stationed on a combat ship.

The dogs are with puppy parents first, then move on to other veterans to finish up training before being placed with veterans with disabilities.

"It's hard for people to give them up, for one thing. It's time-consuming. We're retired, so we thought we could start the puppies early because we're home with them all day," Norwood explained.

Corey is a service dog in training as part of the Warrior Canine Connection program.

According to Warrior Canine Connection, one dog can assist more than 60 warriors through the training process by tackling post-deployment challenges such as isolation and anxiety.

The organization is based in Maryland, with two pups in Fayette County, but they're hoping to place more in Georgia.

"Giving back, it's a good way. Veterans have sacrificed a lot for what they've done, and this is one way for us to show our appreciation," Norwood said.

Corey is a service dog in training as part of the Warrior Canine Connection program.

You can find out more on how to get involved in the Warrior Canine Connection website.