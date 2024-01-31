Couple creates 'frisky business' for Atlanta music and cat lovers

Growing up in Germany, Jennifer Bronzel’s parents wouldn’t let her have a pet cat. And maybe that explains why today, she’s got more than 20 of them.

Bronzel and Ernesto Cardenas are the feline-friendly founders of The Frisky Whisker, a unique art and culture space and cat lounge opened late last year at Underground Atlanta. The front section of their business is what the couple calls a high-fidelity sound gallery and music venue; in other words, a place to relax and listen to great songs, played through the facility’s 1980s Klipschorn speakers.

"I call them the Ferrari of speakers," says Cardenas. "You hear nuances, you hear instruments and sounds that you’ve never heard in your favorite tracks … it’s like hearing your favorite music for the first time all over again."

But if the purr of a cat is music to your ears, then you’ll want to visit the tail-end of the business. The Whisker Lounge Cat Research and Therapy Center is where those two-dozen cats roam free — and for a $9 donation, cat lovers can curl up on the lounge’s sofas and enjoy some quality kitty cuddles.

"A lot of people can’t have cats on their own, for different reasons," says Bronzel. "That’s one reason why we’re here: for people who can’t have cats at home, they can come here and play with them."

Like the sound gallery up front, the owners say the cat lounge is meant to be a therapeutic, stress-free zone for human visitors. And in case you’re wondering, Bronzel and Cardenas say all of their cats absolutely love listening to music too.

"Cats have the best taste," says Cardenas. "They’re the ones with the best taste. We learn from them."

The Frisky Whisker is located at 4 Pryor Street Southwest in Downtown Atlanta; for information on operating hours and upcoming events, click here.