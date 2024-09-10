Fright Fest gets even 'Stranger' at Six Flags Over Georgia

It’s the 30th anniversary of Fright Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia, and you’ve been invited to come celebrate the milestone … if you’re brave enough.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got an exclusive first look at this year’s Six Flags Over Georgia Fright Fest presented by Snickers, which launches Saturday and runs through Nov. 3. The annual event turns the park into one big terrifying playground, with tons of haunted attractions, scare zones, live shows, and — of course — the thrilling rides for which the park is already famous.

Speaking of famous, two of the new attractions this year are inspired by legendary horror/sci-fi brands: "Saw" and "Stranger Things." The "Saw" experience marks the 20th anniversary of the hit horror franchise, while the "Stranger Things" experience is based around the previous four seasons of the Netflix hit, which is filmed right here in metro Atlanta. Other new "haunts" include Camp Slasher, which park officials call "a full-blown 80s slasher experience," and the post-apocalyptic Crimson Vein.

Six Flags Over Georgia is also hosting Kids Boo Fest, a daytime fall festival appropriate for kids of all ages, and an Oktoberfest food and beverage festival happening on the weekends. For more information on all of these seasonal events, click here.

We’re Fright Fest pros here at Good Day Atlanta, having spent many mornings being chased by the ghouls and creatures which inhabit the park this time of year. Click the video player in this article to see how we fared this year!