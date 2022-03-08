Friends, family plan organized search for Ciera Breland

article

Friends and family of a missing 31-year-old mother from Indiana last seen in Georgia plan to hold an organized search this Friday.

The organized volunteer canvass comes two weeks after a missing person's report states she was last seen in Indiana and about 20 days after her family last saw her in Georgia.

Who filed the missing person's report for Ciera Breland?

Ciera (Locklair) Breland was reported missing by her husband, 37-year-old Xavier Breland Jr. The missing person’s report filed with the Carmel Police Department states Ciera left their home in the Brookstone Park subdivision in Carmel, Indiana sometime shortly after 10 p.m. to walk to the nearby store. She was reportedly wearing a black top and purple shorts in temperatures that were in the mid- to upper-20s that night.

Family members said police told them she never arrived there and there was no surveillance video of her entering the store. They are also concerned because her personal phone, her work phone, and a burner phone were all left behind along with her ID, credit cards, and the couple’s five-month-old son. Family members said she had the burner phone to contact them in case of an emergency.

FBI JOINS SEARCH FOR CIERA BRELAND, THE INDIANA MOTHER AND LAWYER LAST SEEN TWO WEEKS AGO

Xavier Breland Jr., was arrested in Indiana for an outstanding warrant in Coweta County, Georgia on March 1, 2022. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

It would be another five days before police named her husband, 37-year-old Xavier Breland Jr., as a person of interest in her disappearance and arrested him on an unrelated warrant out of Coweta County, Georgia. He has not been charged in connection to her disappearance.

Was Ciera Breland last seen in Georgia?

On Feb. 19, Ciera and her husband traveled to Georgia to see family members. Ciera stayed with her father in Cleveland, Georgia that night. They say the next day she left to go to her husband's mother's home about 45 miles southwest in Johns Creek, Georgia. The metro Atlanta city has become the focus for family members who believe that was the last creditable sighting on Ciera.

Family members said there is little to no evidence that proves Ciera made it back to Indiana when her husband drove home. This is why Johns Creek has become a focus of their efforts to find her.

The Johns Creek Police Department have been working with the Carmel Police Department in Indiana as well as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the FBI on the case.

HUSBAND NAMED 'PERSON OF INTEREST' IN DISAPPEARANCE OF 31-YEAR-OLD INDIANA MOTHER LAST SEEN IN GEORGIA

Ciera Breland (Johns Creek Police Department)

What is being done in the search for Ciera Breland?

Volunteers are coming together at the Johns Creek Police Department on Friday at 10 a.m. to canvass the area. They will be asking people and businesses if they saw Ciera, Xavier, or the car they drove to Georgia in.

Family members are hoping someone saw the vehicle sometime in the week following Feb. 20 and will step forward to tell investigators when and where that was. The couple was driving a white 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with Georgia tag RMB 5869. An FSU Law School frame surrounds the license plate.

Ciera is described by police as being 5-feet tall and weighing about 120 pounds with blonde hair.

TIMELINE OF CIERA BRELAND'S DISAPPEARANCE

Anyone with information surrounding the case is asked to call Corporal Rozier with the Johns Creek Police Department at 678-372-8046, the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2580, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477), the Georgia Bureau of Investigation tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).

What happened to Ciera Breland’s 5-month-old son?

Ciera Breland gave birth to her son in October. She had filed a maternity leave petition through the courts in Georgia in August with her leave set to begin in November.

Ciera and her child’s father Xavier would end up moving to a home just outside of Indianapolis earlier this year.

When Xavier was arrested in Indiana on the outstanding warrant in Coweta County, sources told FOX 5 News the child was placed with state officials.

On Tuesday, family officials said Ciera’s parents were finally able to take custody of the infant and are trying to bring him back to Georgia.

