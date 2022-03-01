Georgia police searching for missing 31-year-old Indiana mother

article

The disappearance of a missing 31-year-old Indiana mother is now stretching to Georgia, police said.

The official missing person's report states that Ciera (Locklair) Breland was last seen around 10 p.m. on Feb. 25 in the Brookstone Park of Carmel subdivision in Carmel, Indiana. That is just north of Indianapolis. That report was filed with the Carmel Police Department over the weekend.

The report also states she was headed to the store, but family members said she never arrived there and police told them there was no surveillance video of her entering the store.

Family members also said the week before she was reported missing, she had been in Johns Creek. Those same family member said they never saw her return to Indiana.

The Johns Creek Police Department issued a statement on Tuesday asking the public's help in finding her.

She is described by police as being 5-feet tall and weighing about 120 pounds with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black top with purple shorts.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or Corporal Rozier with the Johns Creek Police Department at 678-372-8046 or the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2580.

