Friday press conference scheduled to discuss arrests of activists, status of APSTC petition

A press conference has been scheduled for Friday afternoon by the lawyers for two "Copy City" activists who were arrested in June during a protest at Home Depot.

The two people were taken into custody for criminal trespass after they refused to leave the store's property on Ponce de Leon Avenue.

The purpose of the press conference is to talk about the arrests and the campaign to put the planned public safety training center on the November ballot as a referendum to vote on.

'Stop Cop City' activists say they've gathered enough signatures to put referendum on ballot

Organizers say they've surpassed the required number of signatures for the petition.