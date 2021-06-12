Free scoops of ice cream included in Jeni's summer event

article

It's hot, and summer has definitely arrived. Anyone who's stepped outside recently knows that.

A national ice cream shop chain with nearly 50 storefronts nationwide is celebrating the start of summer by giving away free scoops this month.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams announced customers can come to a scoop shop on June 21, starting at 7 p.m., to receive a free scoop and some swag.

The event will run from 7 p.m. on June 21 to close — between 9:30 p.m. and 12 a.m., depending on the metro Atlanta location.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is kicking off summer right by offering free scoops and special summer swag at their first day of summer celebration on Monday, June 21, from 7 p.m. to close. (Photo courtesy of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams)

The company said scoop shops will be closed during the day on June 21 in preparation for the event.

Customers can pick up their free scoops and any of Jeni's 7 metro Atlanta locations.

The company said all nationwide locations are participating in the event, with the exception of North Market and Columbus Commons in Columbus, Ohio,, Nashville Farmers Market in Nashville, Tennessee, Armitage in Chicago and Sparkman Wharf in Tampa, Florida.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams was founded in 2002. The company says its artisan ice creams are made using whole ingredients and dairy from grass-pastured cows, rather than synthetic flavorings and commodity ice cream mix.

