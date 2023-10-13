Free health clinic saves Newnan man's foot

A Newnan man says a free medical clinic and a volunteer doctor saved him from having his foot amputated. FOX 5 has reported about the Healing Bridge Clinic.

Robert McGee had gotten some bad medical advice in the past. And by the time he enrolled at the Healing Bridge Clinic, this past year, the 50-year-old diabetic was close to losing a foot to amputation unless he responded to immediate care.

"My mother saw it on FOX 5. I didn’t see, so I don’t know what she saw. But she wouldn’t stop calling me. ‘Did you send the email?’ And I said, ‘I would get it done,’" McGee said.

Dr. Angeline Dy, a Peachtree City podiatrist and volunteer physician at Healing Bridge, says Robert McGee's condition was not good.

"I took a culture and it came back with a type of bacteria that I felt like could have gone into amputation," Dr. Dy said.

FOX 5 has reported on the Healing Bridge Clinic in Fayette County, one of the largest faith-based free medical clinics in Metro Atlanta. Professionals from the surrounding medical community volunteer their time, like Dr. Dy.

"Internal medicine, family medicine, dermatology, orthopedics, podiatry and pediatrics. Then we’ve got ancillary service for vision and dental," Dr. Dy said.

With Dr. Dy’s intervention, McGee’s foot healed, avoiding amputation. His overall health also improved as well with access to other care at Healing Bridge.

Healing Bridge is available free of charge to uninsured patients from Fayette and surrounding counties.

McGee says no matter how hard he works, he simply can’t afford the care necessary to treat all of his diabetic related issues.

"If they weren’t here, I don’t know how I would get all that."

Healing Bridge has documented McGee’s medical saga in a video that is getting a lot of attention. To see that or to get more information find the Healing Bridge Clinic online.