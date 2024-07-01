Free dog, cat adoptions in Cherokee County this week

article

If you've been looking for a sign to find a new furry friend, here it is. The Cherokee County Animal Shelter says it will have 61 dogs, cats and kittens ready for adoption this weekend.

"This time of year is the height of kitten season, which means many end up in our care," said shelter director Susan Garcia. "It’s common for people to bring by boxes of kittens to be relinquished. We get them weaned, completely vetted and ready for adoption."

MEET FOX 5 ATLANTA'S PET OF THE DAY

Adoption fees for the cats and dogs usually run about $100, which includes vaccinations, spay/neuter surgery, deworming, flea preventative, microchip, a starter bag of food, free training for the animal’s lifetime and various other services. But, from July 2 to 3, all adoption fees will be waived.

After the necessary procedures, you'll be able to take them home by July 6.

If you can't own a pet, but would love to take care of one short-term, look into the shelter's foster program for cats and kittens. The shelter provides foster parents with all the needed food, supplies, veterinary treatments and any needed medications.