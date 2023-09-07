Free Dirty Birds Rally with performance by T.I. at Atlantic Station to kickoff new season

Fans of the Atlanta Falcons are invited to a free kickoff party on Sept. 8 on the green at Atlantic Station.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. and will emceed by announcer Ryan Cameron and Chelsea Phillips Tafoya.

The Dirty Birds Rally will feature appearances by current players, performance by T.I., performances by Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders and Freddie Falcon, giveaways and more.

Their first game of the regular season is Sept. 10. They will take on the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

