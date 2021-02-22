Freddie Freeman, wife Chelsea welcome twin boys to their family

Spring training will be in full swing for the Braves this week when position players report to training camp.

But Freddie Freeman may be delayed by a few days - and he has a great reason.

The National League MVP welcomed twin boys last week!

Freeman's wife Chelsea posted a drawing on social media of the whole family over the weekend

"Officially a family of five," Chelsea wrote, adding three blue hearts after her message.

The couple already had a son named Charlie, who has been taking after his old dad with some amazing swings.

Advertisement

But don't worry about Freeman missing spring training.

Last year, he got COVID-19 just before the season started and only had a few days to get ready for opening day.

And that didn't stop him from easily winning the National League MVP with 28 of the 30 first-place ballots.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.