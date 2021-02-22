Freddie Freeman, wife Chelsea welcome twin boys to their family
ATLANTA - Spring training will be in full swing for the Braves this week when position players report to training camp.
But Freddie Freeman may be delayed by a few days - and he has a great reason.
The National League MVP welcomed twin boys last week!
Freeman's wife Chelsea posted a drawing on social media of the whole family over the weekend
"Officially a family of five," Chelsea wrote, adding three blue hearts after her message.
The couple already had a son named Charlie, who has been taking after his old dad with some amazing swings.
But don't worry about Freeman missing spring training.
Last year, he got COVID-19 just before the season started and only had a few days to get ready for opening day.
And that didn't stop him from easily winning the National League MVP with 28 of the 30 first-place ballots.
