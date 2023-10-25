Milton road reopens after crash leaves tractor-trailer cracked in the middle

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A tractor trailer appears to have cracked in half in Milton on Oct. 25, 2023. (FOX 5)

A crash in Milton left the middle of a tractor trailer crushed in the middle and shut down a portion Francis Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Milton Police say all lanes between Thompson Road and Hopewell Grove Drive were closed as crews worked to clear the crash.

FOX 5 flew over the scene shortly after 4 p.m. and saw a tractor trailer appearing to be hauling mulch or wood chips somehow cracked in half in the middle of it, as if it were crunched down in the middle.

Another truck was using a backhoe to offload the materials.

Police are asking all drivers to avoid the area.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

The road was reopened around 6 p.m.