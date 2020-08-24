FOX 5 Storm Team: Marco now a depression; tracking Laura's progress

article

Marco has been downgraded to a tropical depression after making landfall around 6 p.m. Eastern on Monday near the mouth of the Mississippi River. The low pressure system continues ot move further into Louisiana dumping heavy rain across the area.

All eyes now are on Laura, that as of late Monday evening was a tropical storm easing its way into the Gulf. Laura is expected to strengthen to a hurricane by Tuesday and will possibly get even stronger by Wednesday. The Louisiana and Texas coast should prepare for a landfalling storm.

The greatest threat is along the Texas and Louisiana coast. Some watches have alreay popped up ahead of the storm.

The remnants of Laura could impact portions of north Georgia over the weekend, but that is subject to change.

Right now, there is rich tropical moisture in place that will produce heavy rainfall at times moving across the region. That could lead to some heavy downpours.

Expect highs in the 80s to around 90 by Thursday.

