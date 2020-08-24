FOX 5 Storm Team: Marco makes landfall; tracking Laura's progress

article

Tropical Storm Marco has made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River around 6 p.m. Eastern on Monday. The storm is expected to weaken to a tropical depression later Monday night.

Hurricane, tropical storm, and storm surge Watches have been issued for parts of southeast Texas as Tropical Storms Marco and Laura churn their way through the Gulf of Mexico.

Heavy rain fall is expected all week across the Gulf region.

There should be no impact to north Georgia, but there is rich tropical moisture in place that will produce heavy rainfall at times.

As of the 6 p.m. update, visible satellite imagery and surface observations indicate that Tropical Marco made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi

Tropical Storm Laura is expected to strengthen to a hurricane by Tuesday and will possibly get even stronger by Wednesday. The Louisiana and Texas coast should prepare for a landfalling storm.

North Georgia could see the remnants of rainfall this weekend, but that is subject to change.

