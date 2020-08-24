FOX 5 Storm Team: Hurricane Laura expected to bring life-threatening hazards to the northern Gulf Coast

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking Hurricane Laura, which became a hurricane Tuesday morning shortly after entering the warm and deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and now it is hours away from making landfall as a major hurricane.

FOX 5 Storm Team graphic

Laura continues to show rapid intensification and is developing a well-defined eye early Wednesday morning and is now a major hurricane, CAT 3, with 115 mph winds.

FOX 5 Storm Team graphic

This storm is capable of producing catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding along the northwest Gulf Coast Wednesday night.

FOX 5 Storm Team graphic

Based on the current timing and track of this major hurricane, north Georgia will see the greatest impacts by Friday and Saturday. Thankfully the storm will be much weaker by then and the main impacts with be increased storm activity throughout the day.

FOX 5 Storm Team graphic

On this Wednesday most will stay dry and we will have a much hotter afternoon with steamy sunshine.

FOX 5 Storm Team graphic

“The main point is that we’re going to have a significant hurricane make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday,” National Hurricane Center Deputy Director Ed Rappaport said Tuesday.

The decapitating crosswinds that killed Marco are not present, so there is little to keep Laura from turbocharging. Nearly all the computer simulations that forecasters rely on show rapid strengthening at some point in the next couple of days.

“The waters are warm enough everywhere there to support a major hurricane, Category 3 or even higher. The waters are very warm where the storm is now and will be for the entire path up until the Gulf Coast,” Rappaport said.

Laura passed Cuba after killing at least 11 people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, where it knocked out power and caused flooding in the two nations that share the island of Hispaniola. The deaths reportedly included a 10-year-old girl whose home was hit by a tree and a mother and young son who were crushed by a collapsing wall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.