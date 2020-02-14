FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley says snow could be possible next week

FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley is the first person to say he does not trust long-term forecasts and is extremely cautious about using the “s” word in his forecasts.

Friday night, he couldn’t ignore the data he received Friday. He posted about it on his Facebook.

The post read:

“OH MY, The latest model run of the GFS hints at some winter weather for North Georgia next Thursday. It bears watching over the weekend, important to note that a) another long range model, the Euro, shows nothing. b) the long range models as a whole, have been unusually squirrelly this year.

“But I will say the last 3 runs (every 6 hours) of the GFS have been consistent with showing snow, the location and potential amounts have shifted south.

“This will be fun to watch.”

The FOX 5 Storm Team will, of course, keep an eye on this and see if it develops into anything.

