FOX 5 Meteorologist Joanne Feldman wins Over 40 and Fabulous contest

We're always proud of our great FOX 5 Storm Team, but today we've got something extra to brag about.

FOX 5's own Joanne Feldman clinched the top price in Best Self Magazine's "Over 40 and Fabulous" contest.

The contest started with 40 nominees and thanks to online voters Joanne made the top 10.

Later after an interview with a panel of judges and a photoshoot, Joanne was chosen as the winner by a panel of judges.

The judges say they were so moved by Joanne's candor, her story, inspiration, and advocacy for STEM.

She is now featured on the cover of the magazine's October-November issue, and she looks great!

Joanne says that she was stunned when she found out she won and was honored to be on the cover.

You can learn more about all of the top 10 "Over 40 and Fabulous" winners on Best Self's website.

From all of us here at FOX 5, congrats Joanne!

