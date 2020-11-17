FOX 5 Atlanta to expand 'FOX 5 News at 4:30pm'

article

FOX 5 Atlanta will expand the “FOX 5 News at 4:30 p.m.” to begin at 4 p.m.

Effective November 23, the hour-long, weekday newscast will follow “Judge Judy” and precede the station’s “FOX 5 News at 5 p.m.” With this addition, FOX 5 will produce 12.5 hours of live, local news each weekday and 73 hours of local news per week, more than any other local television station in the market.

Anchored by Christine Sperow, the expanded “FOX 5 News at 4 p.m.” will provide an extra half-hour of the fast-paced roundup of the most critical news of the day, highlighting key local and national stories. The wide-ranging program will cover all topics pertinent to Atlanta and north Georgia residents, from politics and government, to health concerns, local events and breaking news. FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley will provide weather updates throughout the newscast. The “FOX 5 News at 4:30 p.m.” launched in March 2020 and is currently number one in its time period, according to Nielsen 2020 data.

