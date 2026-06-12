Four family members rescued before SWAT swarm Upson County home

The Brief An 18-year-old man armed with a handgun sparked an hourslong standoff with deputies in northern Upson County. The teenager barricaded himself inside a bedroom after authorities arrived to serve an assault warrant. SWAT teams used chemical agents to force the armed teenager out of the home after prolonged negotiations failed.



A barricaded teenager surrendered to law enforcement Friday morning following an hourslong standoff at a home in northern Upson County, officials said.

Deputies with the Upson County Sheriff's Office arrived at 220 Weems Road at 11:15 p.m. Thursday to serve Jacey T. Posey, 18, with an aggravated assault arrest warrant, according to Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore. The warrant stemmed from a shooting incident that took place in the City of Thomaston on Wednesday.

Armed standoff in Upson County

What we know:

When law enforcement encountered Posey in a bedroom inside the home, the teenager produced a 9mm handgun, pointed it at his head and refused to surrender, Kilgore said. Additional units rushed to the scene, and deputies safely removed four family members from the home and relocated them elsewhere on the property.

Negotiations to convince Posey to surrender were unsuccessful throughout the night, prompting assistance from a Spalding County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. A SWAT negotiator also failed to convince Posey to step down as the teenager displayed irrational behavior and held the gun to his head during the entire encounter.

Chemical agents force surrender

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed what specific additional charges Posey will face as a result of the armed standoff. Officials have also not disclosed details regarding the condition or motive of the teenager during his irrational behavior, beyond the fact that he was evaluated by EMS on the scene before being transported to the Upson County Jail.

Standoff resolution timeline

Timeline:

Wednesday : A shooting incident occurred in the City of Thomaston, leading to an aggravated assault warrant for Posey.

Thursday, 11:15 p.m. : Deputies arrive at 220 Weems Road to serve the warrant, sparking the armed standoff when Posey points a gun at his head.

Friday, 4:30 a.m. : Posey cuts off all communication with negotiators, prompting the SWAT team to deploy chemical agents into the home.

Friday Morning: After briefly breaking and climbing through a window, Posey exits through the front door and surrenders to deputies.