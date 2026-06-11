Man shot in leg during midnight dispute outside Thomaston gym

The Brief A late-night dispute in a Thomaston Planet Fitness parking lot escalated into a shooting that left one man injured. A bicyclist allegedly fired multiple rounds during an argument with the occupants of a white vehicle. Officers identified a suspect and are obtaining arrest warrants while the investigation remains active.



Thomaston police are searching for a suspect after an overnight shooting in a gym parking lot left a local man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Thomaston gym parking lot shooting

What we know:

Just after midnight on Thursday, officers responded to a reported shooting in front of the Planet Fitness on Highway 19, according to a Thomaston Police Department.

Investigators say a dispute took place between someone riding a bicycle and several people inside a white vehicle. During the encounter, multiple individuals got out of the car, at which point the bicyclist allegedly fired several rounds, striking 19-year-old Caden Wellmaker of Thomaston in the leg.

Following the shooting, Wellmaker left the scene in the vehicle and drove himself to Upson Regional Medical Center for treatment. Police personnel working at the hospital located and secured the vehicle as part of the investigation. Wellmaker was listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, and no other injuries have been reported as of Thursday afternoon.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division processed the scene, began collecting evidence and conducted interviews. Authorities have identified a suspect and are currently obtaining arrest warrants.

Active police investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the identity of the suspect or released a description of the bicyclist. Police have not stated what sparked the initial dispute between the bicyclist and the people inside the vehicle. It remains unclear how many total shots were fired during the incident.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information regarding this shooting is encouraged to contact the Thomaston Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 706-647-5455.