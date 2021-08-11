Four suspects arrested on several child exploitation charges, Gwinnett deputies say

Multiple suspects have been arrested in connection to child-related sex crimes, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office says.

One of the suspects, Sebion Jamal Dudley, was taken into custody on August 2. He faces charges of criminal attempt to commit child Molestation, use of computer service to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice a child, and obscene internet contact with a child.

Sebion Dudley (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

Dudley was booked into the Gwinnett County jail without bond.

A second suspect, Kevin Ajcalon Cumatz, was arrested on August 5 by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit.

Kevin Cumatz (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

He faces several charges including criminal attempt to commit child molestation, use of computer services to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice a child, and obscene Internet contact with a child.

Another suspect was also captured on August 5, Justice Lasedric Grace.

Justice Grace (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.)

Grace also faces multiple charges for criminal attempt to commit child molestation, criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation, use of computer service to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice a child, and obscene internet contact with a child.

Both Cumatz and Grace are being held in the Gwinnett County jail without bond.

Investigators said all of the cases involving these four suspects are separate incidents.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who is a victim or knows a victim of Human Trafficking and/or Child Exploitation to contact the T.R.A.C.E tip line (770)-619-6405. If it is an immediate emergency, please dial 911.

_____

