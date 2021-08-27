Fortnite creates in-game Martin Luther King Jr. event

Fortnite has teamed up with TIME Magazine to create an in-game tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.

Players can watch King's famous "I Have a Dream" speech and explore an interactive civil rights museum in the game.

The announcement has received mixed reactions online.

Some say the game's massive youth audience could make it an effective education tool.

Others say King's landmark speech doesn't belong in the context of an online shooting game.

