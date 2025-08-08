Fort Stewart shooting: Suspect may have been bullied, charged with DUI

article

The Brief Quornelius Radford, 28, is accused of shooting five people at Fort Stewart; two victims remain hospitalized but are expected to recover. Reports say Radford was bullied over his stutter in 2018 and recently complained of racism while seeking a transfer from the base. He was arrested for DUI in May in Hinesville and was due in court Aug. 20; he remains in the Liberty County Jail as the Army prepares charges.



The soldier accused of shooting five people at Fort Stewart is facing a military trial as new details about his past come to light.

Two of the wounded soldiers remain hospitalized, but all are expected to recover. The Army’s Office of Special Counsel is in the process of drafting charges against the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Quornelius Radford.

Radford enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2018 and worked at the base as a supply sergeant.

Chilling text message

What we know:

So far, officials have not released a motive for the attack, though the New York Times reports Radford sent a chilling text message to his aunt just moments before the shooting, saying goodbye to "everybody" and that he would be "in a better place."

His father told the Times his son had requested a transfer from Fort Stewart after complaining of racism. However, he also said that he hadn't noticed anything unusual about his son's behavior recently.

The New York Post reports Radford was bullied over his stutter during the two months he spent at Fort Lee, Virginia, in 2018.

What they're saying:

Sgt. Cameron Barrett, a friend from that time, told the paper Radford was picked on "a lot" because of his speech problem.

Sgt. Carlos Coleman, who served in the same formation at Fort Lee, said Radford became quiet after the mocking began, adding that he never saw him angry and was surprised by the shooting.

Another former coworker described him as a "hard worker" who liked to joke around during lunch breaks.

DUI arrest

What we know:

Radford also has a recent arrest on his record.

In May, Georgia State Patrol says he was taken into custody for DUI after running a red light in Hinesville, just three miles from Fort Stewart.

According to the incident report, Radford refused breathalyzer and field sobriety tests, insisting he was not intoxicated.

However, the arresting officer noted the smell of alcohol and described Radford’s eyes as watery and bloodshot. He was scheduled to appear in Liberty County court on Aug. 20, according to USA Today.

The command staff at Fort Stewart were reportedly unaware that Radford had been arrested in May.

Radford had no known prior discipline or mental health issues reported on base, according to officials.

Soldiers honored

What we know:

On Thursday, six soldiers were awarded medals for heroism after stepping in to stop the shooting at Fort Stewart and for providing aid to the five fellow service members who were wounded.

During a ceremony at the base, Army Secretary Dan Driscoll praised the soldiers' quick-thinking actions, saying they likely prevented more injuries or deaths.

According to Driscoll, one soldier tackled the suspected gunman before another jumped on top of him and wrestled away his firearm. The other four soldiers immediately began treating the five wounded service members.

Radford is currently being held in the Liberty County Jail.