Forsyth County high schools switching to remote learning after COVID-19 surge

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Forsyth County
FOX 5 Atlanta
A transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as the 2019 novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the United States.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - The surge in the COVID-19 pandemic is shutting down most in-person classes for highschoolers in one Georgia county.

Saturday, Forsyth County Schools announced that starting next week, all high school students will be switching to virtual learning for the rest of the school year.

Students in self-contained special education classes will not be affected by the switch, officials say.

According to the district, officials made the decision because of surging coronavirus cases in the county and instances of direct exposure to the virus in schools.

School busses will run Monday so students can get anything they need from their schools. Virtual classes will begin Tuesday.

As of Saturday, only about 15 percent of ICU beds in the state are still available.

Georgia health officials confirmed nearly 4,900 new cases of the virus Saturday, bringing the total number of cases since March to just under 472,000.

