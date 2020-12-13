Forsyth County high schools switching to remote learning after COVID-19 surge

article

The surge in the COVID-19 pandemic is shutting down most in-person classes for highschoolers in one Georgia county.

Saturday, Forsyth County Schools announced that starting next week, all high school students will be switching to virtual learning for the rest of the school year.

Students in self-contained special education classes will not be affected by the switch, officials say.

According to the district, officials made the decision because of surging coronavirus cases in the county and instances of direct exposure to the virus in schools.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

School busses will run Monday so students can get anything they need from their schools. Virtual classes will begin Tuesday.

As of Saturday, only about 15 percent of ICU beds in the state are still available.

FULL CORONAVIRUS IN GEORGIA COVERAGE

Georgia health officials confirmed nearly 4,900 new cases of the virus Saturday, bringing the total number of cases since March to just under 472,000.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.