Forsyth County deputies arrest man accused of killing 2 people in home invasion

Deputies ended the search Friday evening for an ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect connected to the deadly triple shooting at a home in Forsyth County.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has confirmed with FOX 5 Juan Escalante-Alacron was taken into custody shortly before 6 p.m. on March 11 in Roswell.

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened shortly before 5 a.m. on March 10 at a home on the 300 block of Tidwell Circle.

At the scene, deputies found 21-old Giovanni Cruz and 35-year-old Ivan Cordero dead and a juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say the Cruz and Cordero are cousins.

"They killed my son that's all I know. I don't know anything else," the victim's father Albino Cordero Lopez told FOX 5 through a translator. "We received news that someone had hurt someone and that's why I came and it's one of our own sons."

Lopez said he came here after receiving news that someone had been hurt, only to learn it was one of his own sons. He said he last spoke with Cordero Tuesday, and that he got no answer when he called him Thursday morning when he didn't show up for work. The grieving father tells said his son was an easy going young man. Lopez doesn't know the suspect and has no idea why his son was targeted.

Escalante-Alacron already had warrants out for his arrest charging him with home invasion, aggravated assault, and first-degree cruelty to children.

"In early February he committed a home invasion at this same location," Forsyth County Sheriff spokeswoman Stacie Miller said. "So he has multiple charges. We have been looking for him since Feb. 11 and have not been able to locate him. Unfortunately he came and did what he wanted to do in February."

According to officials, Escalante-Alarcon has been deported twice and is currently in the country illegally.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office SWAT units, the Roswell Police Department, and North Fulton SWAT assisted in the arrest.

