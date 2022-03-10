2 men killed, 1 child injured in home invasion, shooting in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after a deadly triple shooting at a home in Forsyth County.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has confirmed with FOX 5 a shooting happened shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday at a home on the 300 block of Tidwell Circle.
At the scene, deputies found two men dead and a juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries.
Law enforcement have set up a command center in the area and have surrounded a home with crime scene tape.
Investigators have identified the suspect in the shooting as 34-year-old Juan Escalante-Alarcon of Norcross. He now has warrants out for his arrest charging him with home invasion, aggravated assault, and first-degree cruelty to child.
Deputies have not released the identities of the victims or what led up to the shooting.
Escalante-Alarcon should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If you have any information that could help investigators find Escalante-Alarcon, please call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 770-781-3087 or dial 911.
WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE
Advertisement