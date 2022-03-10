2 men killed, 1 child injured in home invasion, shooting in Forsyth County

article

Deputies are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after a deadly triple shooting at a home in Forsyth County.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has confirmed with FOX 5 a shooting happened shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday at a home on the 300 block of Tidwell Circle.

At the scene, deputies found two men dead and a juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement have set up a command center in the area and have surrounded a home with crime scene tape.

Investigators have identified the suspect in the shooting as 34-year-old Juan Escalante-Alarcon of Norcross. He now has warrants out for his arrest charging him with home invasion, aggravated assault, and first-degree cruelty to child.

Deputies have not released the identities of the victims or what led up to the shooting.

Escalante-Alarcon should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If you have any information that could help investigators find Escalante-Alarcon, please call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 770-781-3087 or dial 911.

