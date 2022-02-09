Muscle car stolen during test drive at Forsyth County dealership, 2 in custody

Two men were arrested after deputies said they tried to take a car on a permanent test drive from a Forsyth County dealership on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the Don Jackson North car dealership located on Georgia 400.

"Stealing a car at 4 p.m. on a Tuesday afternoon in Forsyth... really?" the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook about the car theft.

Deputies said they responded to a 911 call reporting two men came to the dealership in a red Camaro. One of the men went in to test drive a 2018 black Dodge Charger and deputies said as the salesperson tried to get into the passenger seat, the man started the car and speed off.

"We just had someone jump into a car and take off," the dealership told the 911 operator. "They’re going down Georgia 400 southbound with a red Camaro following it."

The sheriff’s office released the 911 call and video of the two arresting deputies.

"Little did these guys know several of our deputies were in the area finishing up with a traffic accident and were able to make contact with the red Camaro quickly just a few miles away at Martin Road," the sheriff’s office wrote.

"They are pulling into Church on Martin," the deputy in pursuit could be heard telling dispatch on the video. "…has contact with a red Camaro."

A Forsyth County deputy orders the driver of a Camaro wanted in connection to a car theft to put their hands out of the car after a brief pursuit on Feb. 8, 2022. (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

As the deputy gets out, the video reveals red Camaro has come nose-to-nose with the deputy’s patrol car. The deputy pulls her gun and orders the driver "hands up, hands up, hands up." The driver quickly complies with the deputy’s order to roll the window down and put his hands out of the window.

Investigators said the Camaro stolen out of DeKalb County.

Meanwhile, the stolen black Charger continued down Martin Road, but ends up crashing. The driver runs, but he probably didn’t know he was headed right for a sergeant sitting in the wash bay at the nearby Auto Craze Car Wash, as is routine at the start of a shift.

A Forsyth County sergeant spots a suspect wanted in a car theft as he waits for his car to be washed at the start of his shift on Feb. 8, 2022. (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

The sergeant’s dashcam video shows the carwash spraying a rinse over the patrol car as radio traffic calls out the suspect’s location. On the left side of the screen, the suspect can be seen running by. With drops of water sheeting off the windshield and not waiting for it to be blown off by the carwash, the sergeant pulls forward no more than 15 feet and jumps out.

"One in custody…at the…carwash," can be heard on the radio moments later after a brief foot chase.

"Both suspects were in custody in just 23 minutes," the sheriff’s office wrote.

The driver of the Charger, Quantavy Terrell, 29, of Decatur, was charged with theft by taking, theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, failure to maintain lane, and reckless driving.

The driver of the Camaro, Jaequon Cheeks, 24, of Atlanta, was arrested and charged with theft by taking, theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Both were booked into the Forsyth County jail. Terrell was being held without bond. Cheek was granted a $44,390 bond.

