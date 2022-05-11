Former Roswell teacher takes plea deal on multiple sexual assault charges

article

A former Roswell teacher was sentenced to 10 years in prison for multiple sexual assault charges.

Robert Vandel, 64, of Canton, pleaded guilty to rape, aggravated child molestation, false imprisonment, and two counts of child molestation in Fulton County Superior Court last week.

Vandel admitted to committing those crimes in 2020 when he was employed as a science teacher at Fulton Academy of Science and Technology Charter school. He was working at the Lyndon Academy in Holly Springs at the time of his arrest.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office agreed to the plea deal to spare the victims the trauma of having to testify.

As part of his plea deal, Vandel will not be eligible for parole, will not be allowed unsupervised contact with children, cannot contact the victims or their families, and cannot serve in any capacity in the future where he could have access to children.

Vandel still faces charges in Cherokee County.