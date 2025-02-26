Former Project Runway contestant, Clark Atlanta student dead at 39

article

Sha’Vi Lewis, a fashion designer and former contestant on Project Runway, has died at the age of 39, according to People Magazine. His passing was confirmed by his aunt in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Born Franklin Shavi Lewis Frierson Jr., Lewis grew up in Hillside, New Jersey. He developed his passion for fashion at an early age, taking classes at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York while still in high school. He later attended Clark Atlanta University.

Lewis competed on season 18 of Project Runway, which aired from 2019 to 2020. He was eliminated in episode six, finishing in 10th place. His designs also made their way to television, with pieces from his menswear company, Stephen F, featured in season two of FX’s Pose.

Lewis' contributions to the fashion industry and his presence in the design world will be remembered by colleagues and fans alike.