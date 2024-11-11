Expand / Collapse search

Former President Jimmy Carter receives 10th Grammy nomination

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  November 11, 2024 10:06am EST
Former President Jimmy Carter has earned his 10th Grammy nomination for his audiobook "Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration."

ATLANTA - At 100 years old, former President Jimmy Carter could make history as the oldest Grammy winner. 

Carter recently received his 10th Grammy nomination, competing in the category for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for his audiobook, Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration. This special album features recordings from his final Sunday school lessons at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains.

In addition to Carter's teachings, the album includes heartfelt renditions of classic American songs, including "America the Beautiful" and "Amazing Grace," performed by country stars Darius Rucker and LeAnn Rimes. Released by Virgin Music in August, the album captures a unique and personal tribute to Carter's legacy and faith.

If he wins, this Grammy would be Carter's fourth, breaking the current record for oldest Grammy recipient, held by blues musician Pinetop Perkins, who won at 97. Carter’s most recent Grammy win was in 2019 for his audiobook Faith: A Journey for All.