Former President Carter reflects on his inauguration, offers Biden, Harris insight in video

President Joe Biden said he spoke with former President Jimmy Carter the night before his inauguration.

Thursday, the Carters released a video offering their best wishes to the 46th president.

The Carter Center posted a video on its social media on Thursday in which the former president looks back at his own inauguration and shares hope for Biden’s administration.

"On the morning of my inauguration, I was rewriting my speech to add, and I quote, ‘In the aftermath of Watergate and the resignation of your predecessor, I want to say to you, President Ford, on behalf of the people of America, thank you for healing our country,’" the former president from Georgia said in the video.

Carter reflected now as when he was sworn in, the country was healing. He said he believed the new president and vice president are up for the task.

In President Biden’s inaugural address, he called on the country to come together in unity.

"I have the consolation to reflect that during my administration, we did not fire a single bullet, we did not drop a single bomb, and we did not launch a single missile. So we had an administration without any wars. My hope is that Biden and Harris will adopt the same goals that I had of keeping the peace and honoring human rights," Carter said of the new administration.

"The powerful must not persecute the weak and human dignity must be enhanced," Carter said.

President Carter also reflected that one of his fondest memories of his inauguration day was walking down Pennsylvania Avenue with his family at his side. He added that family is an important part of the job in office.

