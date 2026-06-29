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Former NBA player Malik Beasley indicted in sports betting scheme

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 29, 2026 11:54 AM EDT
Published June 29, 2026 11:54 AM EDT
article

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 01: Malik Beasley #5 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates after making a three-point basket at the end of the second quarter against the New York Knicks in Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Little Cae

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The Brief

    • Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment charging former basketball player Malik Beasley of Atlanta and five others in a massive game-fixing ring. 
    • The co-conspirators allegedly used inside statistical information to place fraudulent sports wagers worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. 
    • Authorities say Beasley altered his play during professional games to clear his personal gambling debts. 

NEW YORK - A federal indictment unsealed Monday charges six people, including former NBA player and Atlanta native Malik Beasley, in a major sports bribery and wire fraud scheme. 

Prosecutors allege a network of players, co-conspirators, and an active player agent worked together to manipulate on-court performances for illegal betting payouts.

What we know:

An indictment unsealed in a Brooklyn federal court charges former players Malik Beasley and Edward Davis, current player agent Paolo Zamorano, and co-conspirators William Brown, Robert Gorodetsky and Ernesto Plascencia. 

The group faces multiple federal charges, including wire fraud conspiracy, bribery in sporting contests, honest services wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy.

Federal officials stated that several of the defendants were arrested across the country on Monday and are awaiting arraignment in New York. 

According to investigators, Beasley agreed in advance of multiple games to deliberately underperform or overperform relative to specific betting statistics. 

In exchange for altering his playing style, the co-conspirators allegedly rewarded Beasley by reducing or completely paying off his personal gambling debts to Davis, who acted as the group's "gatekeeper."

By the numbers:

The unsealed court documents highlight at least three specific games during the 2024 professional season where on-court statistics were intentionally manipulated for financial profit:

Jan. 26, 2024: Prior to a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Beasley informed Davis that he intended to underperform in rebounds.

Feb. 27, 2024: Before playing the Charlotte Hornets, Beasley disclosed that he would underperform in points and over perform in rebounds.

March 10, 2024: Prior to a match-up against the Los Angeles Clippers, Beasley communicated that he intended to overperform in rebounding.

The ring leaked this non-public information to other members of the conspiracy to place highly successful, fraudulent wagers totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars across multiple betting operators, according to prosecutors. 

What they're saying:

"As alleged, the defendants turned professional basketball into a criminal betting operation, bribing then-player Malik Beasley to fix his performance in multiple games in order to place fraudulent wagers, enrich themselves and cheat legitimate sportsbooks," U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. said.

FBI Assistant Director in Charge James C. Barnacle Jr. added, "Malik Beasley allowed himself to be bought and altered his gametime performance to line pockets of Ed Davis and his other co-conspirators." Prosecutors noted that if convicted, the defendants each face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the top wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges, alongside five years for sports bribery.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet announced the specific betting operators and sportsbooks that were defrauded by the ring's illegal activity. It also remains unknown exactly when the arrested defendants will make their first appearances for arraignment in the Eastern District of New York.

RELATED: 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from an indictment unsealed by U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. of the Eastern District of New York, who detailed the federal conspiracy charges. 

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