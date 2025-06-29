Atlanta’s Malik Beasley investigated in gambling case

article

The Brief NBA player Malik Beasley is reportedly under investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office regarding gambling allegations tied to league games. Beasley is currently a free agent but played for the Detroit Pistons this most recent season. The probe into Beasley comes 14 months after the NBA banned Toronto’s Jontay Porter, who was linked to a prop bet investigation.



Atlanta native and NBA player Malik Beasley is reportedly under investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office regarding gambling allegations tied to league games, as reported by The Associated Press.

What we know:

No charges have been filed, but Beasley's attorney confirmed the investigation to the AP. "There have been no charges against Malik," Steve Haney, Beasley’s attorney, told the AP. "It’s just an investigation at this point. We hope people reserve judgement until he’s charged — or if he’s charged. It’s not uncommon for there to be a federal investigation."

"We are cooperating with the federal prosecutors’ investigation," NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement released to the AP and other outlets on Sunday.

Beasley is currently a free agent but played for the Detroit Pistons this most recent season.

ESPN was the first to report the investigation.

Dig deeper:

The probe into Beasley comes 14 months after the NBA banned Toronto’s Jontay Porter, who was linked to a prop bet investigation and eventually pleaded guilty to committing wire fraud.