Former Milner police officer arrested for stealing LIDAR system

A former police officer with the Milner Police Department was recently arrested for stealing a LIDAR system belonging to the department.

On March 13, MPD reached out to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) for assistance in a theft investigation.

According to initial findings, Milner Police Department officer Jerald Frank Rafferzeder, 57, was suspected of stealing the equipment along with another system. It is alleged that Rafferzeder subsequently sold the stolen item for $800.

LIDAR is an acronym for Light Detection and Ranging and is used for measuring speed and for the issuance of speeding citations.

Following these developments, Rafferzeder was detained and booked into the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, with authorities urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.

Those who can provide assistance are encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted through various channels, including calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), visiting the GBI website's tip submission page or utilizing the See Something, Send Something mobile app.