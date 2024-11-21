Former inmate and jail deputy indicted in separate DeKalb County Jail cases

article

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston held a press conference Thursday afternoon to announce the arrests of two individuals connected to the DeKalb County Jail.

According to DA Boston, a former inmate, 45-year-old Tobias Woods, has been arrested in connection with the death of 27-year-old Christon Devante Collins, who was in the DeKalb County Jail after being charged with obstruction of law enforcement and simple battery against police.

Collins, an Army veteran, suffered from mental health issues and had been in and out of jail for approximately three years before his death in March 2024. Since his passing, Collins’ family has pushed for answers and transparency regarding the circumstances surrounding his death. Collins' family has said that the surveillance video from the jail did not match the narrative provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and the video showed her son lying on the floor for hours before any personnel responded.

PREVIOUS STORY: Family of Army veteran calling for answers after his death in DeKalb County Jail

Boston stated that an autopsy revealed Collins died of a fentanyl overdose. The resulting investigation uncovered that Woods sold drugs laced with fentanyl to Collins and another inmate.

After ingesting the drugs, Collins reportedly began stumbling around the pod before slumping against a wall and falling over and hitting his head.

Woods then allegedly dragged Collins into his cell. He did not receive medical treatment until several hours later when he was moved by inmates onto a mattress in the dayroom. At that point, jail personnel discovered him and called for help. Collins died two days later in a hospital.

On Tuesday, a grand jury returned an indictment against Woods, and he was arrested by DeKalb County's fugitive unit on Wednesday afternoon.

"Our investigation into the death of Christon Collins and how those deadly drugs got into the jail is still open and active," said District Attorney Boston. "Crimes that happen inside the jail will not be ignored just because the people impacted are behind bars."

District Attorney Boston also announced the arrest of former jail employee Deputy Joann Marks.

According to Boston, Marks provided cigarettes and a cellphone to an inmate in the jail and reportedly engaged in a sexual relationship with the inmate.

Marks was indicted by the grand jury on Tuesday and turned herself in on Wednesday. An arraignment has been scheduled for Dec. 23.