Former Hapeville officer arraigned for excessive force in Taser incident

The Brief Former Hapeville police officer Shevoy Brown was arraigned for allegedly using unreasonable force by repeatedly using a Taser on a 64-year-old handcuffed detainee. The incident occurred in June 2024, was caught on camera, and involved a detainee who was arrested for trespassing. Brown is charged with excessive force and obstruction of justice for allegedly writing a false use of force report to cover up his actions.



A former Hapeville police officer was arraigned for repeatedly using a Taser on a 64-year-old man.

The incident happened in June 2024 and was caught on camera.

Hapeville police officer arraigned

The backstory:

On June 3, 2024, officers from the Hapeville Police Department in Georgia arrested a man for trespassing. The detainee was transported to the department's headquarters, where he was placed alone in a small holding cell and handcuffed to a stationary bench. Despite posing no threat, the detainee was allegedly subjected to repeated tasing by former Hapeville Police Officer Shevoy Brown. This excessive use of force resulted in injuries that required medical attention. Following the incident, Brown allegedly attempted to cover up his actions by filing a false use of force report.

Shevoy Brown (Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Shevoy Brown charged

What we know:

Shevoy Brown, a former officer with the Hapeville Police Department, has been indicted on charges of using unreasonable force and obstruction of justice. The indictment was issued by a federal grand jury on February 12, 2025, and Brown was subsequently arraigned before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Russell G. Vineyard. Acting United States Attorney Richard S. Moultrie, Jr. emphasized that the alleged conduct contradicts the professionalism and public service expected of law enforcement officers. FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown reiterated the importance of protecting civil rights and holding those who abuse their power accountable.

Police officer faces federal charges

What they're saying:

"Our local law enforcement partners employ dedicated officers who risk their lives and safety every day to help make our district safer. This indictment alleges conduct by a former officer that runs counter to the culture of professionalism and public service that epitomizes the work performed by police officers in and outside our district," stated Acting United States Attorney Richard S. Moultrie, Jr.

"People being held under arrest have the right to be treated humanely," said FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown. "The FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to protect the civil rights of the public and ensure those who abuse their power are held responsible."