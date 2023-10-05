Former Habersham County jailer arrested for making false statements to GBI

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has taken former Habersham County Jailer Alexander Hardaway, aged 30, into custody and charged him with false statements. This action follows an investigation prompted by an inmate complaint against Hardaway.

The investigation began Sept. 28 when the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Cleveland to look into allegations concerning Alexander Hardaway's conduct towards inmates. Preliminary information suggests that Hardaway engaged in inappropriate interactions with inmates under his care.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Hardaway provided false statements to GBI officials. As a result of these findings, he was arrested on Oct. 2 and subsequently booked into the Habersham County Detention Center.

The case is currently under investigation, and once completed, it will be forwarded to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.