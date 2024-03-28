Former Gwinnett County teacher admits to molesting student, sentenced

A former Gwinnett County private school teacher will serve five years in prison after pleading guilty to molesting one of his students.

R'Kheim Young admitted his guilt on Thursday in front of a judge and that student. He told the court he did not exactly know why he did it, but if he could go back in time, he would not have done it in the first place. He added that he prays for her family every day as much as he prays for his own family.

Young pleaded guilty to two counts of child molestation. He admitted to inappropriate touching and text messages. The crime happened in early 2023 at a small prep school in Lawrenceville which caters to students with different learning needs. A school his own kids attended.

She said Young had traumatized her daughter. The mother of the student told the courtroom she was a "shattered parent" and that her family was "torn apart" by the "heinous actions" of Young.

FOX 5 is not identifying the mother or the student.

R'Kheim Young (Gwinnett County Jail)

She told the court that while Young may be going to a physical prison, her daughter had been "thrust into a prison of her own mind at home, haunted by the memories" of the abuse of someone she trusts.

Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Tracie Cason followed the plea agreement made between prosecutors and the defense. Young was sentenced to 15 years but will only serve five behind bars. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

The victim’s mom is glad Young is answering for his crimes but would love more. She told the court that there was no sentence that could fully encompass his crime.

Young, for his part, said he was genuinely sorry.

Before he was sentenced, the victim spoke directly to him, blaming him for the pain she had suffered.