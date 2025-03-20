Former Gordon County commissioner, husband indicted for child abuse

article

The Brief Rebecca Hood and her husband, Scott, have been indicted on charges of child abuse following a three-year investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The indictment against Rebecca Hood includes allegations of cruelty to children, with specific accusations of physical and verbal abuse. Scott Adrian Hood faces charges of child molestation, with inappropriate touching reportedly dating back to November 2013.



A former Gordon County commissioner and her husband have been indicted on accusations of child abuse.

Court documents outline the allegations against Rebecca Hood and her husband, Scott.

SEE ALSO: Former Gordon County commissioner, husband arrested for cruelty to children

The backstory:

The Calhoun couple were arrested on Oct. 31, 2024, on charges of cruelty to children after a three-year-long investigation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to launch a probe on Jan. 26, 2021, after reports of sexual and physical abuse surfaced.

What we know:

On Wednesday, a Gordon County grand jury handed up indictments. Rebecca Hood faces cruelty to children in the first degree. According to court documents, Hood did "maliciously cause" a child under 18 in her care to experience "cruel and excessive physical and mental pain." The indictment alleges Hood poured coffee on the child, grabbed the child by the hair, kicked the child, and called her a "b****." The court document outlines how around two days before the GBI launched its probe, Hood pulled the child along the ground by her hair, causing the child's head to repeatedly strike the ground.

Scott Adrian Hood was also indicted, but he was charged with child molestation. The court documents say the inappropriate touching dates back to November 2013.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately known how either would plead to the charges.

The next court date is not immediately available.

Dig deeper:

Rebecca Hood was a Gordon County commissioner from 2006 until she chose not to seek re-election in 2022. She held the position of board chair from 2015 to 2022.