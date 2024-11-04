Former Gordon County commissioner, husband arrested for cruelty to children

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has arrested Rebecca Hood, 50, and her husband, Scott Hood, 56, both of Calhoun, on charges of cruelty to children.

Rebecca Hood, a former Gordon County Commissioner, and her husband were taken into custody on Oct. 31, following a long-term investigation into allegations of abuse against their adopted children.

The investigation began on Jan. 26, 2021, when the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate reports of sexual and physical abuse. Both Rebecca and Scott Hood were booked into the Gordon County Jail.

The case remains active, and the GBI is encouraging anyone with additional information to contact its Regional Investigative Office in Calhoun. Tips can be provided anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), through the GBI’s website, or via the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation, and upon completion, the case will be turned over to the Blue Judicial Circuit (Cherokee County) District Attorney’s Office for review.