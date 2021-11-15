Former Georgia representative Josh Clark announces bid for US Senate

article

A Hall County businessman and former Georgia Representative announced his bid to run for a U.S. Senate seat in 2022.

Josh Clark, an executive for NeoLife North America and former two-term Georgia Representative from Buford, is running as a Republican. Clark is a Gwinnett County native who also launched a real estate firm.

Clark enters a growing pool of candidates in the 2022 Republican Primary for U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock's seat. Clark's primary opponents include former President Donald Trump-backed Herschel Walker and Agricultural Commissioner Gary Black and U.S. Navy Veteran Latham Saddler.

Clark explained what drove him to launch a campaign for U.S. Senate in a press release on Monday.

"Back in 2002, when Democrats last held Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats, I went door to door to build up our state’s Republican party. And I will not stand by and see our conservative principles and values go unrepresented in the U.S. Senate once again. I respect my opponents for the GOP nomination; however, I believe I’m the only one with the experience and ability to defeat out-of-touch liberal Raphael Warnock in November. Unlike my opponents, I’ll be ready to go to work for Georgia on day one."

Clark claimed several accomplishments during his two terms in the Georgia House, including balanced budgets, support for tax cuts, reducing state debt, and support of pro-life legislation. Clark stepped down from his post representing District 98 in 2016.

Clark and his wife, Chelsey, have six children ages 6 to 18 and live in Flowery Branch.

The primary for U.S. Senate is in May 2022. In November 2022, Warnock will face the winner of the Republican primary in defense of the seat he won from former Senator Kelly Loeffler during a 2020 special election that ended in a runoff.

