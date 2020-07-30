Former Georgia Bulldog Quincy Carter turns life around

Quincy Carter was a three-sport star at Southwest DeKalb High School in Decatur. After initially signing a letter of intent to play football at Georgia Tech, he opted to try his hand at professional baseball. Drafted by the Cubs, he spent three years in the organization,, but eventually made his way back to football.

Then, a few years older he decided to play for Tech's in-state rival, the University of Georgia. The talented QB earned the starting role and was named SEC Freshman of the year in 1998. His teammate that year, senior Kirby Smart, the current Bulldogs head coach.

After three seasons in Athens, Carter was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2nd round of the 2001 NFL Draft.

He would become the starting QB as a rookie. In his third season in Dallas, he led the Cowboys to a 10-and-6 record and a playoff berth, but that would be his last season in the big 'D'. A failed drug test led to his release by then-head coach Bill Parcells. He would be picked up by the NY Jets for the 2004 season, his last in the NFL.

A series of failed drug tests and arrests would follow as Carter dealt with what he called 10-12 years of addiction to marijuana, alcohol, and cocaine.

Becoming friends with former Cowboys LB Thomas "Hollywood" Henderson, himself no stranger to addiction, would change Carter's life. Henderson encouraged him to move to Austin, TX, and enroll in Alcoholics Anonymous. Carter worked at AA with an elite athlete's dedication, and the hard work has paid off. This week he celebrates one year of sobriety.

Carter now runs the QC Quarterback School. He works with young athletes, teaching them the techniques and skills to excel at the QB position, with an emphasis of avoiding the pitfalls he could not.

At 42 years old, Quincy Carter is in a good place.

For more information on about individual training or camps, go to his website https://www.quincycarter17.com/