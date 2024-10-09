Former Fulton County prosecutor Nathan Wade to testify before House Judiciary Committee

article

The Brief Nathan Wade faces questions over his relationship with DA Fani Willis during Georgia election probe. Committee chair Jim Jordan claims the prosecution of Trump was politically motivated. Wade to provide documents and testify behind closed doors on Oct. 15.



Nathan Wade, a former special prosecutor for Fulton County, is scheduled to testify before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee next week, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The committee is investigating Wade's romantic relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who, alongside Wade, led the investigation that resulted in the indictment of former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies for allegedly interfering in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Earlier this year, one of the indicted individuals filed a motion to disqualify Willis and her office due to her relationship with Wade. The committee's investigation intensified in September when authorities struggled to locate Wade to serve him with a summons, a situation the committee described as "extremely unusual." While U.S. Marshals were enlisted to find him, Wade eventually contacted the committee and accepted the subpoena.

Rep. Jim Jordan, the Judiciary Committee's chairman and a vocal supporter of Trump, has accused Willis of engaging in a "politically motivated prosecution." The committee has been scrutinizing Willis's handling of the case for over a year.

Former Georgia Governor Roy Barnes, who serves as an attorney for Willis, responded to the investigation with a letter to the committee on September 30, criticizing the "vitriol and anger" directed at his client.

The hearing is set for Oct. 15 and will be held behind closed doors. Wade has been asked to provide various documents related to his work on the election interference case.