Former employee of Union County School System arrested for aggravated child molestation, sodomy

A 42-year-old Blairsville man has been arrested for aggravated child molestation and sodomy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI says the Union County Sheriff's Office requested their assistance with a child abuse investigation on Sept. 15.

The investigation led them to Christopher Daniel Lovell. He was arrested and booked into the Union County Detention Center.

No details about the crime have been released. The GBI did say that additional charges are anticipated.

Lovell is a former employee of the Union County School System. They have been cooperative with the investigation, according to the GBI.

