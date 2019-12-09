Former East Point officer to appear before judge

A former East Point police officer is set to appear before a judge on Monday in Coweta County.

Deputies said Justin Gray violated a protection order when he visited his ex-wife's home last month. They caught up to him a few hours later at the scene of a hit and run accident.

Gray is facing DUI charges related to that wreck.

At the time of his arrest, Gray was already awaiting trial for a burglary charge after deputies said he broke into his ex-wife's home back in April.