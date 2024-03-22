Former child actor Katrina Johnson talks about shocking 'Quiet on Set' documentary

Former child actor Katrina Johnson, known for her role in the '90s sketch comedy series "All That," has stepped forward to discuss her experience amidst explosive allegations of abuse and misconduct on the sets of several Nickelodeon series. The claims surfaced in a recent documentary titled "Quiet on Set: The Hidden Dangers of Movie and TV Production," shedding light on disturbing incidents including abuse and racism.

In an interview on Good Day Atlanta, Johnson shared her perspective on the matter. While the documentary exposed shocking allegations of abuse, harassment, and discrimination involving prominent figures like producer Dan Schneider, Johnson recounted a different narrative. She described her experience with Nickelodeon and Schneider as largely positive, emphasizing Schneider's role as her mentor and collaborator in fostering creativity. Johnson also described her time with Nickelodeon as some of the best years ever had.

However, Johnson did reveal some personal disappointments during her time at Nickelodeon, including not getting her on show, and being told that she was too fat. Johson, who reportedly discovered Amanda Bynes, was replaced by her. Bynes went on to get her own spinoff, "The Amanda Bynes Show," in 1999.

When asked about her reaction to the allegations made by fellow actors, Johnson expressed surprise and concern, particularly regarding the safety of children on set. While she acknowledged certain discomforts common in the industry, she found some allegations, especially those involving minors, deeply troubling.

Following the documentary's release, Dan Schneider issued an apology, acknowledging past mistakes and expressing regret. Johnson welcomed the apology, although she noted its tardiness in light of the documentary's revelations.

Johnson told Good Day Atlanta that she hopes to provide a balanced perspective on the entertainment industry, acknowledging both its challenges and opportunities.

Despite the controversies surrounding her past industry, Johnson remains actively engaged in entertainment. She co-hosts a podcast called "Uncensored Radio" with former Power Ranger Karen Ashley and has a new movie titled "Black Creek" slated for release later this year.

"Quiet on Set" is currently airing on Investigation Discovery.