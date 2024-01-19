Former Cedar Grove Middle School teacher arrested for child molestation

Jeremy Sheppard, who taught at Cedar Grove Middle School, was arrested and charged with child molestation on Tuesday. The 30-year-old former teacher posted bond Thursday.

While the school district would not confirm any details regarding any complaints or investigations tied specifically to Sheppard, officials did confirm that his employment status shows he resigned on December 27th.

Jeremy Sheppard (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

One of Sheppard’s former female students, who is unrelated to the criminal charge, revealed she received inappropriate communication from the educator and shared her experience and screenshots with FOX 5.

FOX 5 is not revealing the name of the young girl, and during the initial broadcast of this story, her voice was disguised and her face not shown.

The young girl says Sheppard sent her inappropriate messages, videos, and pictures on Instagram. She provided a screenshot of some of the interactions he sent her.

Other images shared with FOX 5 were even more sexually explicit. "I felt shocked, I was scared," the girl revealed.

On Dec. 23, 2023, a DeKalb County School District resource officer reported another incident involving Sheppard and another student. Documents show Sheppard threatened to kill himself during that interaction.

Sheppard's former student says the reason she came forward is to help protect other girls. "I feel like other girls my age, they wouldn’t do as much as I did, they wouldn’t tell anybody," the girl shared. "I felt like I needed to tell somebody, get this situated, so that he wouldn’t be in the building working with kids anymore."

A spokesperson for the DeKalb County School District sent FOX 5 the following statement:

"The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) prioritizes the safety and well-being of our students and staff. All accusations of improper behavior impacting our students and schools are taken seriously. DCSD was made aware of allegations against a former Cedar Grove Middle School teacher regarding inappropriate actions during Winter Break. Although the employee resigned before returning to work from the Winter Break, all information we have will be turned over to the DeKalb County Police Department."