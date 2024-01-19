Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
6
Hard Freeze Warning
from FRI 8:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Rabun County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 11:00 PM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Clay County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County

Former Cedar Grove Middle School teacher arrested for child molestation

By Brittany Edney
Published 
Updated 9:43PM
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

DeKalb County teacher charged with child molestation

Jeremy Sheppard, of Cedar Grove Middle School, has resigned and has been charged with child molestation. An exclusive interview with on of Sheppard's former students who says she received inappropriate texts and images from him and DeKalb County Schools' response to the allegations.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Jeremy Sheppard, who taught at Cedar Grove Middle School, was arrested and charged with child molestation on Tuesday. The 30-year-old former teacher posted bond Thursday.

While the school district would not confirm any details regarding any complaints or investigations tied specifically to Sheppard, officials did confirm that his employment status shows he resigned on December 27th. 

Jeremy Sheppard

Jeremy Sheppard  (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

One of Sheppard’s former female students, who is unrelated to the criminal charge, revealed she received inappropriate communication from the educator and shared her experience and screenshots with FOX 5.

FOX 5 is not revealing the name of the young girl, and during the initial broadcast of this story, her voice was disguised and her face not shown.

The young girl says Sheppard sent her inappropriate messages, videos, and pictures on Instagram. She provided a screenshot of some of the interactions he sent her.

Other images shared with FOX 5 were even more sexually explicit. "I felt shocked, I was scared," the girl revealed.

On Dec. 23, 2023, a DeKalb County School District resource officer reported another incident involving Sheppard and another student. Documents show Sheppard threatened to kill himself during that interaction.

Sheppard's former student says the reason she came forward is to help protect other girls. "I feel like other girls my age, they wouldn’t do as much as I did, they wouldn’t tell anybody," the girl shared. "I felt like I needed to tell somebody, get this situated, so that he wouldn’t be in the building working with kids anymore."

A spokesperson for the DeKalb County School District sent FOX 5 the following statement:

"The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) prioritizes the safety and well-being of our students and staff. All accusations of improper behavior impacting our students and schools are taken seriously. DCSD was made aware of allegations against a former Cedar Grove Middle School teacher regarding inappropriate actions during Winter Break. Although the employee resigned before returning to work from the Winter Break, all information we have will be turned over to the DeKalb County Police Department."