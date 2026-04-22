Former Braves minor league player granted bond after deadly crash

article

The Brief A police report details how a former Braves player allegedly caused a deadly crash. The suspect is accused of weaving through traffic before hitting a truck on I-75. The car was found at the Braves' Venice facility after a team official called police.



New details from a Florida Highway Patrol arrest report explain how a former Atlanta Braves minor league player was tied to a deadly crash on I-75 before parking the damaged car at the team's ballpark.

What we know:

An arrest report states that 18-year-old Jonathan Matos Morales was driving a dark-colored Mustang that was "weaving in and out of traffic" on Monday morning.

Troopers said the car cut off other drivers, tailgated, and frequently changed lanes at high speeds before hitting a Chevy Trailblazer.

The impact forced the SUV into the path of a semi-truck driven by 34-year-old Stavan Albert Facey. The truck overturned across all southbound lanes, and Facey died at the scene.

RELATED: Atlanta Braves turn in minor league player following deadly Florida crash

While Matos Morales claimed he stopped to check for damage, the report notes that witness video clearly contradicts his story.

Dig deeper:

The report reveals that Atlanta Braves Vice President of Florida Operations Michael Dunn called police just after 7 p.m. that evening. He told authorities he was "99% sure" the car involved in the crash was parked at the team's Venice facility.

Matos Morales, who lived in a dorm at the ballpark, later told a trooper he was headed to practice from his girlfriend's home when the crash happened. He claimed he was "just trying to get over" to avoid hitting a car in front of him before moving to the right.

What's next:

Matos Morales faced a judge at the Manatee County Jail, where his attorney asked for a $50,000 bond, citing his low pay in the Braves' farm system and lack of criminal history, according to FOX 13. However, the judge set the bond at $200,000.

He is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving a crash scene involving death.

If he makes bond, Matos Morales must surrender his passport and remain under supervised release.

18-year-old Jonathan Matos Morales booking photo (Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office)