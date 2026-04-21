The Brief The Atlanta Braves turned in an 18-year-old minor league catcher after spotting a damaged car at their compound. Jonathan Matos Morales faces charges of vehicular homicide after a fatal crash on I-75 in Manatee County. A 34-year-old truck driver and father of four died at the scene after his semi-tractor-trailer overturned during the Monday morning wreck.



An 18-year-old Atlanta Braves minor league catcher was arrested Monday morning after his team turned him in for his alleged role in a fatal hit-and-run crash on a Florida interstate.

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested 18-year-old Jonathan Matos Morales of Cocoa after the Atlanta Braves organization found his 2022 Ford Mustang at their compound.

According to troopers, the team turned Matos Morales in after seeing the vehicle. He is now charged with vehicular homicide and leaving a crash scene involving death.

Matos Morales is booked into the Manatee County Jail.

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

The Atlanta Braves released the following statement:

"We are aware that a player who was formerly in our minor league system is under investigation related to a fatal accident that occurred yesterday in Manatee County. Our organization is cooperating fully with authorities and will not have any further comment at this time. Our condolences go to the loved ones of all who were involved."

The crash is still under investigation.

Timeline:

The crash happened Monday morning on I-75 just south of State Road 64.

Troopers said a dark-colored Mustang was weaving in and out of traffic when it hit a Chevy Trailblazer.

PREVIOUS: Semi-truck driver killed in hit-and-run crash on I-75 in Manatee County: FHP

The impact pushed the SUV into the path of a semi-tractor-trailer driven by 34-year-old Stavan Albert Facey.

"Driving a vehicle like that high profile, early in the morning and with a full load obviously they can't stop on a dime," Trooper Ken Watson said.

The truck overturned across all three southbound lanes, and Facey died at the scene. According to Facey's family, he was a very hard worker and had four children.

Investigators said Matos Morales stopped briefly before he ran from the scene. The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Facey with his children. Courtesy: Sophia Colley

What they're saying:

"The cause of this crash was the dark-colored Mustang who was weaving in and out of traffic. He stopped for a moment and then immediately fled the scene in a southern direction," Watson said.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Trooper Watson said the crash could have easily been avoided.

"We want to reiterate the importance of leaving early, driving safely and not abruptly changing lanes," he said.

What we don't know:

While the car has been impounded and an arrest made, the crash is still under investigation. Officials have not yet said how fast the Mustang was traveling at the time of the initial collision or if anyone else was inside the car when it ran from the scene.